Man forced into bathtub, struck with gun during Little Rock robbery, police say

A man was forced into his bathtub and struck in the back of the head with a gun during a robbery Monday in southwest Little Rock, police say.

The 24-year-old victim told authorities that around 8:10 p.m., he allowed 19-year-old Jeffery Ollison of Little Rock inside his home at West Wood Apartments, 8 Nandina Circle, to wait for a ride.

As Ollison spoke with someone on the phone, the victim's sister left, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

About three minutes later, someone knocked on his door and the resident opened it to find a black male wearing a red beanie, black coat and white bandana covering his face, authorities said.

The robber, whose identity was not known, pointed a black handgun at the resident and told him to "lay down on the ground," later forcing him into a bathroom and striking him with the weapon, police said.

The victim told police that the robber went through his pockets and his room as he lay on the ground.

About 25 pairs of assorted Nike Jordan sneakers worth $3,000, articles of clothing valued at $1,000, a Sony Playstation 4 and an iPhone 5S were taken, the report notes.

The robber told Ollison to go outside by dumpsters before fleeing "in an unknown mode of travel," authorities said.

A 21-year-old with the same address was listed as a second victim in the report.

Additional information regarding the robber was not immediately available.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.