• An Olympic ice-dancing gold medalist and her dancing partner created a controversy by dressing up in concentration camp uniforms for a routine on a popular Russian television show. Tatiana Navka, who is the wife of Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and partner Andrei Burkovsky appeared in Saturday's episode of Ice Age dressed in striped uniforms bearing yellow six-pointed stars and heavily made-up to look bruised and frail. Their routine, which aired on state-owned Channel One, was based on Life is Beautiful, the Academy Award-winning Italian movie about a Jewish father who pretends for the sake of his small son that their internment in a Nazi camp is just a game. Navka's Instagram account soon was flooded with indignant comments. Navka, 41, who won gold in ice dancing for Russia at the 2006 Turin Olympics, and Burkovsky, a 33-year-old theater actor, told Russian media on Sunday that it was their way of paying homage to Holocaust victims. But the dance sparked anger in Israel. "Motifs from the Holocaust are not for parties, not for dance and not for reality [TV]," Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev told Israeli Army Radio. "Not one of the 6 million danced and a concentration camp is not a summer camp," Regev added, referring to the number of Jewish dead. The routine was choreographed by 2002 Olympic silver medalist Ilya Averbukh, who is Jewish. Averbukh, who said in a 2012 interview that he "had problems" in his childhood because of his Jewish name, stood by the Holocaust-themed dance. "This routine is my idea," Averbukh, who is also Ice Age's chief producer, told Komsomolskaya Pravda on Sunday. "I have done a lot of routines on the war and Jewish themes."

• A Muslim woman has become the first to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant while fully clothed. Halima Aden, who speaks fluent English and Somali, made it to the competition's semifinal round of 15 over the weekend while wearing a hijab. She did not make the cut to the final five. Adem also wore a full-body outfit called a burkini during the swimsuit competition. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that Aden's swim outfit stood in contrast to those of the other 44 contestants, most of whom wore bikinis. She said her goal is to break barriers for Muslim women and counter the prevalent notion that they are oppressed. She hoped to be a role model for girls who felt that wearing the hijab might hold them back. Before the competition, the 19-year-old Somali-American woman told Minnesota Public Radio News that the pageant was "a great platform to show the world who I am."

A Section on 11/29/2016