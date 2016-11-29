Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 29, 2016, 7:25 a.m.
PHOTO: Tractor-trailer wrecks on I-440 bridge over Arkansas River

By Staton Breidenthal

This article was published today at 6:33 a.m.

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Workers clean up Monday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of the Interstate 440 bridge over the Arkansas River.

There were no injuries from the wreck.

