Police: 2 arrested in Little Rock shooting that killed one, injured 4 others
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:14 a.m. Updated today at 9:46 a.m.
Comment (1)
Two suspects were arrested Monday in the killing of a 38-year-old man who died more than two weeks after he and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a Little Rock home.
Darius Gulley, 24, and Linquinton Dean, 25, both of Little Rock, were arrested at Dean's address in the 6000 block of Verbena Drive around 9:40 p.m., according to a police report.
Police say Dean and Gulley both fired numerous times at people who were in the yard of a home at 2111 Bragg St., just west of Interstate 30 near downtown, around 10:45 p.m Nov. 2, according to police reports. An officer at the scene said the shooters fired from a "concealed position," the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
[HOMICIDE MAP: Details on all killings so far this year in Little Rock]
Three women and two men were injured in the shooting, and each victim's injuries at that time were thought to be non-life threatening, police said.
One of the men who had been shot, 38-year-old Fred Duhart of Little Rock, died around 6 a.m. Nov. 20 at UAMS Medical Center. Duhart's death was the 35th homicide of the year in Little Rock. That number has since risen to 37.
Gulley faces charges of capital murder, four counts of first-degree battery, theft of property and failure to appear. Dean faces a capital murder charge and four counts of first-degree battery as well as a violation of an order of protection charge.
Both men are being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 5.
Tigermule says... November 29, 2016 at 9:02 a.m.
One of these men has arrest records dating back to 2011 and his rap sheet is long as your arm. Goes to show that the revolving door of the justice/penal system in Arkansas does not serve its mission to protect the public. Crime is on the increase in LR and criminals know that if caught, little will be done to them and at the worst is a short vacation with 3 hots and a cot.
