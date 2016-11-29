Police: Springdale officer shoots at, misses man who pointed gun

A Springdale officer fired his gun at an armed suspect who later was subdued with a stun gun Tuesday morning.

Jeremy Dunbar, 40, was detained at his parents’ home at 4106 Gibbons at 6:49 a.m. He was transported to Northwest Medical Center for a mental evaluation. Arrest complaints are pending, Lt. Derek Wright of the Springdale Police Department said in a news release.

Police went to the residence in response to a domestic disturbance report between Dunbar and his parents.

“The caller stated that her son was destroying items in the house,” Wright said.

Officers spoke with Dunbar’s parents when they arrived.

“They stated that the disturbance began last night and continued this morning,” Wright said Tuesday afternoon. “The parents told officers that Dunbar was inside the residence.”

Officers entered the residence to search for Dunbar. Wright said he did not know how many officers entered the residence. When they found Dunbar, he pulled a handgun and refused an officer’s orders to drop the gun, Wright said.

“After the officer fired his weapon, Dunbar dropped his handgun, but continued to be noncompliant,” Wright said.

Officers then used a stun gun to subdue Dunbar, Wright said.

The officer who fired his weapon had not been named Tuesday afternoon.

Dunbar’s parents were not injured during the incident, Wright said.

Officials with both the Washington County and Benton County detention centers said that no one named Jeremy Dunbar has ever been booked into either jail.