Roof gets OK to represent himself

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The white man accused of fatally shooting nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church was allowed Monday to act as his own attorney.

Dylann Roof's decision to represent himself comes months after he offered to plead guilty to the 33 charges against him in exchange for the promise of life in prison. But federal prosecutors have refused to take the death penalty off the table in the slayings at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

Just hours after his arrest, some of the victims' relatives attended Roof's initial court appearance and said they forgave him and would pray for him. If he continues as his own lawyer, Roof could end up questioning those same family members in court.

"A capital-murder trial forces the family members to relive the horror of the murder, and when an emotionally disturbed defendant is permitted to cross-examine those witnesses and ask questions that may be based on a delusional view of reality, it only makes things worse," said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit organization that provides information and analysis about the death penalty.

In approving Roof's request to act as his own lawyer, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel also appointed his defense team to stay on as standby counsel, available for advice and assistance throughout the trial. That team includes attorney David Bruck, who slid down one seat and let Roof take the lead chair after the judge's order Monday. Bruck previously kept Susan Smith off South Carolina's death row for sending her car into a lake with her two children strapped inside, but he could not keep a federal jury from sentencing Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death last year.

Roof's motion came the same day jury selection resumed in the case, a process halted Nov. 7 after lawyers for Roof questioned his ability to understand the case against him. After a hasty two-day competency hearing, Gergel last week ruled that Roof was competent to stand trial, clearing the way for Roof to act as his own lawyer.

"I continue to believe it is strategically unwise, but it is a decision you have the right to make," Gergel said.

Roof has also been found competent in state court, where prosecutors plan a second death-penalty trial on nine counts of murder.

During the juror qualification, Roof sat at the defense table occasionally conferring with Bruck. He registered few objections to jurors, agreeing with Gergel about a man's statements that the crime being in a church made it more worrisome to him and also saying a woman's death penalty views made her a good juror. Otherwise, Roof sat in his chair, sometimes looking at papers spread out before him.

Beginning Monday, 20 potential jurors per day out of a pool of 512 are reporting to the courthouse for individual questioning by the judge. When 70 qualified jurors are picked, attorneys can use strikes to dismiss those they don't want, until 12 jurors and six alternates are seated.

"It particularly happens with defendants who are mentally ill or seriously emotionally disturbed who do not want evidence of their mental illness or emotional disturbance presented at trial," he said, adding that Roof's defense team likely would have emphasized such evidence in both the guilt and penalty phases of the trial.

According to police, Roof sat through nearly an hour of prayer and Bible study at the church with its pastor and 11 others before pulling a gun from his fanny pack and firing dozens of shots.

Roof shouted racial insults at the six women and three men he is charged with killing and at the survivors, authorities said. He said he left three people unharmed so they could tell the world the shootings were because he hated black people.

New York attorney Tiffany Frigenti, who has written about the right of defendants to act as their own lawyers, said those defendants generally want to bring attention to their causes and publicize their actions.

"They think they have a message, and that's unfortunately what leads to these crimes in the first place," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Meg Kinnard and Jeffrey Collins of The Associated Press; and by Kevin Sack and Daniel Victor of The New York Times.

