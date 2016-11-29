Search continues after year for missing Little Rock teen

The search for a Little Rock teenager will continue today on the city's west side, more than a year after her disappearance.

Beginning around 9 a.m., authorities will comb the residential area near Chalamont Park in the 20600 block of Chalamont Drive for Ebby Steppach, according to a news release. A news conference is also scheduled.

The latest search is a joint effort between the Little Rock Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Steppach, 18 years old at the time she disappeared, was last contacted by phone around 2 p.m. Oct. 24, 2015, and was reported missing two days later.

In January, Steppach's family offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Family members also set up a Facebook group asking the community to post flyers and share information about Steppach. That page had more than 5,600 members as of Monday afternoon.

Steppach is described as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Her vehicle, a silver 2003 Volkswagen Passat, was found less than a week after her disappearance, police said.

Metro on 11/29/2016

Print Headline: Search continues after year for teen