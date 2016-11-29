Home /
Tornado watch issued for part of Arkansas, weather service says
This article was published today at 2:09 p.m.
A tornado watch has been issued for counties in extreme southeast Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.
Those counties with a watch in effect until 9 p.m. are Chicot and Ashley.
The weather service says wind gusts of up to 70 mph, ping-pong ball sized hail and isolated tornadoes are possible in that region of the state.
In a statement, the agency's Jackson, Miss., office said a strong thunderstorm was tracked near Wilmot in Ashley County moving northeast at 45 mph.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to affect the southeast half of Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon along a new front that will also bring severe weather chances to eastern Louisiana and much of Mississippi.
