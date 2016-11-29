Home /
Trump declares 'consequences' for flag burners
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:11 a.m.
NEW YORK — Donald Trump says that anyone who burns an American flag should face unspecified "consequences," such as jail or a loss of citizenship.
The president-elect's tweet is a direct conflict with free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution. It comes as he struggles to name a secretary of state.
He tweets: "Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!" It was not clear what prompted the tweet Tuesday morning.
The Supreme Court ruled in 1969 that flag-burning is protected by the First Amendment.
Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy suggested on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday that Trump's tweet was wrong. He said, "We want to protect those people who want to protest....I disagree with Mr. Trump on that."
Duffy is the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee's panel on oversight and investigations.
ARMNAR says... November 29, 2016 at 8:43 a.m.
What an idiot.
Jackabbott says... November 29, 2016 at 9 a.m.
The problem is that the USA is way too tolerant about some behaviors. The Germans were so tolerant that they allowed the Nazis not only to grow but to eventually take over their country.
You are now seeing widespread hatred and abuse directed toward our country not only by the so called newcomers but by people who should know better and be setting an example.
Right here in Arkansas, at UAF, you have an AD, coach and players that deliberately protested the national anthem timed right around Veteran's Day and Election Day. Very few if any people in elected positions who are sworn to protect and defend the country even said anything about it. No action was taken. The media pretty much supported this because they and the columnists have no allegiance except to making money.
BirdDogsRock says... November 29, 2016 at 9:33 a.m.
Trump and his supporters need to decide if they support the US Constitution or not. They cannot be vociferous about defending the 2nd Amendment, while being equally agitated about ignoring the 1st Amendment. The US Constitution is a package deal.
Packman says... November 29, 2016 at 9:34 a.m.
Hey armnar - Speaking of idiots, didn't you say Trump would NEVER be POTUS? Didn't you say Hildabeast would "mop the floor" with Trump? Didn't you say losers vote for losers? Let's say it together, armnar: PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP! Have a nice day, armnar......What an idiot.
.
DJT in only echoing what many people believe about flag burning in that it rises to the level of yelling FIRE in a crowded theatre. DJT couldn't care less about being politically correct. DJT makes lib heads explode on an hourly basis. Nice. Very nice.
BirdDogsRock says... November 29, 2016 at 9:46 a.m.
This issue is not about being politically correct; it's about constitutionality. But I'd argue that it is "politically correct" to get agitated at the politically incorrect flag burners. I get highly annoyed at flag burners, as probably most Americans do; thus, it's politically correct to want to punish them for offending our sensibilities. Therefore, on this issue, it is Trump and the conservatives who are being "politically correct." It very clearly is unconstitutional for the government to punish flag burners; that point is indisputable. If the flag burners are privately employed by a Trump business, then he would be free to fire them, but such a private consequence would be completely separate from government punishment.
TimberTopper says... November 29, 2016 at 9:49 a.m.
Herr Jack, and Herr Packman have spoken, following their leader, Herr Trump, to The Gates of Hell! We need no Constitution, do we Jack or Pack? Ignorance, it is said is a blissful place. These two Herr's qualify!
libertas2u says... November 29, 2016 at 10:19 a.m.
My father and brother dedicated their lives to protecting that flag and at a great sacrifice. When did it become acceptable in our universities to teach our young that it is OK to hate your country and reject all it stands for? With the complete repudiation of this liberal idiocy in the last election let's hope we can get the country back to being one of pride and honor.
