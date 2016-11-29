Filipinos link rebels, bomb off U.S. zone

MANILA, Philippines — An improvised bomb found Monday in a trash bin near the U.S. Embassy and detonated by police has the same design as one used in a recent attack by local sympathizers of the Islamic State extremist group, the Philippine police chief said.

The sympathizers used a bomb with such a design in a Sept. 2 attack that killed 15 people in southern Davao city.

National police Director-General Ronald dela Rosa said at a news conference that police are theorizing that Maute militants could be behind Monday’s “attempted act of terrorism” that appeared to target the U.S. Embassy.

The improvised bomb fashioned from an 81 mm mortar round, cellphone, blasting cap and a small battery could have been powerful enough to kill people within more than 100 yards, police officials said.

“After analysis, we can link it to the Maute because of what happened in Davao, the same [bomb] signature,” dela Rosa said.

He said the Maute group may have wanted to create a diversion as it has been suffering heavy casualties in ongoing military and police operations in the south.

The trash bin where the device was found was about 22 yards from the embassy compound.

Philippine troops, backed by bomber aircraft, have recently attacked the Maute militants, including an operation launched last Thursday based on intelligence reports that the group was continuing to make bombs after the Sept. 2 bombing in Davao city, the president’s hometown, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said.

Guam base: U.S. airman presumed dead

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Officials at Andersen Air Force Base say an airman who disappeared days ago during a nighttime swim off a Guam beach is presumed dead.

The base’s 36th Wing said in a news release Sunday that search-and-recovery efforts began after Master Sgt. Greg Ramos of the Hawaii Air National Guard was reported missing around midnight Nov. 21. The efforts have produced no signs of him.

Authorities were alerted about a missing swimmer off Tarague Beach. They continued their search through Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Douglas Cox, the 36th Wing commander, said the military is “extremely saddened,” and he offered prayers for Ramos’ family and friends. He cautioned that while “the waters off Guam are beautiful and inviting,” they can be dangerous.

Polls’ 55% spells presidency for Haitian

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Jovenel Moise, the handpicked candidate of Haiti’s previous elected leader, won the presidential election outright against 26 rivals, according to preliminary results announced late Monday that gave him 55.6 percent of the votes.

Moise was the leading contender in first-round presidential balloting last year and headed for a runoff. But the second round was repeatedly derailed amid fraud allegations, and the results were eventually annulled after a Haitian commission reported finding what appeared to be significant irregularities and misconduct.

This time no runoff apparently will be needed because Moise, an agricultural entrepreneur and candidate of former President Michel Martelly’s Tet Kale party, got more than 50 percent in the Nov. 20 election redo and also led his nearest competitor by well over 25 percentage points. Either result was enough to win under Haiti’s election rules.

ISIS base struck in Syria, Israel says

JERUSALEM — Israel carried out an airstrike in Syria on a building used by Islamic State militants to attack Israeli forces, the military said Monday.

The overnight airstrike targeted an abandoned United Nations building that Israel said was used as a base by the group, also known as ISIS. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The airstrike came hours after Israeli aircraft struck a machine-gun-mounted vehicle inside Syria, killing four Islamic State-affiliated militants inside. The Israeli military said the militants had opened fire on a military patrol on the Israeli side of the Golan Heights.

No Israeli troops were hurt, but it was a rare attempt by Islamic State-affiliated militants to ambush Israeli forces.

Israel has been largely unaffected by the Syrian civil war raging next door, suffering only sporadic spillover fire over the frontier that Israel has generally dismissed as tactical errors of the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Israel has responded to these cases with limited reprisals on Syrian positions.

