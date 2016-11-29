Man killed outside Arkansas apartment identified as brother of suspected shooter

A killing in the parking lot of a Beebe apartment complex last week resulted from an argument between two brothers that turned violent, authorities say.

The Beebe Police Department on Tuesday identified the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting as Rahmal Miller, 21, of Beebe.

His brother, Roy Miller Jr., 33, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in his slaying and taken to the White County jail. He remained jailed in lieu of $250,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, records show.

Police responded a little after 2 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Kamak Drive in Beebe, where responding officers found Rahmal Miller dead in the parking lot.

A second person was taken into custody and later released. No charges have been filed against that person, whose identity was withheld.

Roy Miller is scheduled to appear Jan. 3 in White County Circuit Court.

The shooting remained under investigation Tuesday.