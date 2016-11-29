Video highlights: LB target Thomas Johnston

Arkansas linebacker target Thomas Johnston finished his senior season as the Alabama all leader in tackles with 697 for his career.

Johnston, 6-2, 220, 4.78 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Spanish Fort (Ala.) High School, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Oregon, Iowa, LSU, Louisville, North Carolina State and others.

He recorded 197 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 quarterback hurries, 3 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal this season.

Johnston started the last 10 games on the varsity level as an 8th grader and had 66 tackles. He had 121 tackles as a freshmen, 143 as a sophomore and 147 as a junior.

He and his teammate and defensive end Thomas Johnston officially visited the Hogs for the Ole Miss game. He's expected to visit Iowa this weekend.

Defensive line coach Rory Segrest visited his school today and will finish up the day with an in-home visit.