Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 29, 2016, 1:29 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend who drank her blood, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:17 p.m.

this-undated-photo-provided-by-the-greene-county-sheriffs-office-in-springfield-mo-shows-victoria-vanatter-of-springfield-mo

PHOTO BY GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA AP

This undated photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office in Springfield, Mo., shows Victoria Vanatter of Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police say a 19-year-old Missouri woman allowed her intoxicated boyfriend to drink her blood then stabbed the wannabe vampire during a subsequent argument.

Victoria Vanatter of Springfield pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in the Nov. 23 incident.

Police say Vanatter told them she agreed that her boyfriend could slice her arm with a box cutter and drink her blood. But then the two argued, and Vanatter stabbed her boyfriend in the shoulder.

When police arrived at their home, they discovered the bloodied couple and "I'm sorry" inside a heart scrawled in blood on the wall. Vanatter warned an investigator that she has the potential to become a serial killer.

Both were treated at a hospital. Vanatter is jailed on $150,000 bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend who drank her blood, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online