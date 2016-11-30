Home /
12-year-old boy arrested after gun found in backpack at Arkansas school, police say
This article was published today at 12:48 p.m.
A 12-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he brought a handgun inside a Conway middle school.
After being tipped off to a boy with a possible weapon, school resource officers at Simon Intermediate School located an unloaded gun during a search of the student's backpack that afternoon, according to the Conway Police Department.
Police spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said officers don’t believe the boy, whose identity has not been released, made any threats to use the gun.
The student was questioned and taken into custody on a charge of minor in possession of a handgun or possession on school property, authorities said.
An investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 12-year-old boy arrested after gun found in backpack at Arkansas school, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.