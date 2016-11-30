Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 7:28 a.m.
2 held in fatal Little Rock shooting

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Linquinton Dean, 25, of Little Rock and Darius Gulley, 24, of Little Rock

Two people were arrested Monday in the killing of a 38-year-old man who died more than two weeks after he and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a Little Rock home.

Darius Gulley, 24, and Linquinton Dean, 25, both of Little Rock, were arrested at Dean's address in the 6700 block of Verbena Drive around 9:40 p.m., according to a police report.

Dean and Gulley are both accused of firing numerous times at people who were in the yard of a home at 2111 Bragg St., just west of Interstate 30 near downtown, around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 2, according to police reports. An officer at the scene said the shooters fired from a "concealed position."

Three women and two men were injured in the shooting. The victims' injuries at the time were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

But one of the men who was shot, 38-year-old Fred Duhart of Little Rock, died around 6 a.m. Nov. 20 at UAMS Medical Center. Duhart's death was the 35th homicide of the year in Little Rock. That number has since risen to 37.

Metro on 11/30/2016

Print Headline: 2 held in fatal Little Rock shooting

