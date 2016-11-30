2 held in fatal Little Rock shooting
Two people were arrested Monday in the killing of a 38-year-old man who died more than two weeks after he and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a Little Rock home.
Darius Gulley, 24, and Linquinton Dean, 25, both of Little Rock, were arrested at Dean's address in the 6700 block of Verbena Drive around 9:40 p.m., according to a police report.
Dean and Gulley are both accused of firing numerous times at people who were in the yard of a home at 2111 Bragg St., just west of Interstate 30 near downtown, around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 2, according to police reports. An officer at the scene said the shooters fired from a "concealed position."
Three women and two men were injured in the shooting. The victims' injuries at the time were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
But one of the men who was shot, 38-year-old Fred Duhart of Little Rock, died around 6 a.m. Nov. 20 at UAMS Medical Center. Duhart's death was the 35th homicide of the year in Little Rock. That number has since risen to 37.
