After altercation, one slain in North Little Rock

A verbal altercation led to a fatal shooting in North Little Rock on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Police responded to the area of Vine and East 14th streets in North Little Rock at 12:54 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, according to a statement released by the city's Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, the release said.

The man was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock but died a short time after he arrived, according to the release.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses Tuesday, said Sgt. Brian Dedrick, spokesman for the North Little Rock Police Department. Police did not identify a shooter Tuesday night.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred outdoors. A surveillance camera is located at the intersection of Vine and East 14th streets, but it was unclear Tuesday whether the camera recorded the shooting.

The death is the city's 11th homicide this year.

Metro on 11/30/2016