Arkansas agency begins drafting medical marijuana rules

LITTLE ROCK — Labels for medical marijuana products sold in Arkansas would have to include details on their laboratory analysis, dosage and warnings under a draft of rules being prepared for the launch of the first medical marijuana program in the Bible Belt.

A draft of the rules by the state Department of Health released to The Associated Press on Wednesday details the process for patients to obtain registry cards for buying medical marijuana, the lab testing requirements for the drug and the process for adding new qualifying conditions. Arkansas voters Nov. 8 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions.

The department said it hoped to present the rules to the state Board of Health in January before it begins gathering public comment.