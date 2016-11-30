Charlotte officer to face no charges in black man's killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte police officer whose fatal shooting of a black man outside an apartment complex touched off several nights of unrest in the city was justified in opening fire and will not face charges, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Andrew Murray spent 40 minutes during a news conference outlining the evidence that led him and a team of 15 other prosecutors to determine officer Brentley Vinson's actions in killing Keith Lamont Scott were justified. He also released his report online.

Lawyers for Scott's family say they still have questions and haven't decided whether to file a lawsuit.

Scott's family has said he wasn't armed.

However, Murray displayed a nearby store's surveillance video taken shortly before the incident, showing the outline of what appeared to be a holstered gun on Scott's ankle. He said Scott's DNA was found on a Colt .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun recovered at the scene. He shared a Facebook conversation from the man who said he sold the stolen gun to Scott and recognized him from TV coverage after the shooting and police radio traffic where officers talked about the gun before confronting Scott.

The prosecutor asked the public to review his findings before protesting again. Two nights of protests after the shooting led to looted stores near the scene and in downtown Charlotte, millions of dollars of damage and more than two dozen injuries to police officers and others, including one fatal shooting.

"The community should read the report. Digest the report. Please do not act viscerally on news snippets," Murray said.

Immediately after the shooting, a video of Scott's final moments recorded by his wife, Rakeyia, was posted on social media. In it, she could be heard shouting to police that her husband "doesn't have a gun." She pleaded with the officers not to shoot before a burst of gunfire could be heard.

Through their lawyers, Scott's family said they were profoundly disappointed at the decision not to charge Vinson but thanked Murray for meeting with them for an hour to answer their questions.

"That does not mean that this officer's killing of Keith Scott was right. All that means is that under the view of the DA's office, it wasn't criminal. And those are two completely different things," Scott family attorney Justin Bamberg said.

