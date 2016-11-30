Hog commit Koilan Jackson impresses Warren's Bo Hembree

Warren Coach Bo Hembree has coached some of the best receiver talent the state has ever produced and after seeing Joe T. Robinson receiver Koilan Jackson up close, he sees a bright future for the Arkansas commitment.

The Lumberjacks had a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter of the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday before Jackson moved to quarterback and led the Senator's on comeback before losing 35-28.

“He’s big and physical,” Hembree said. “We had some coverages that were designed to double cover him. When they moved him to quarterback, we really didn’t have an answer for him. He kind of own us when he went to quarterback."

Jackson, 6-3, 210, 4.53 seconds in the 40 yard dash, finished the game with 19 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown, 1 of 3 passing for 15 yards along with 5 tackles and 2 pass breakups.

Minnesota’s Jarius Wright, Buffalo’s Chris Gragg, former Razorback Greg Childs and Chris Smith, a former Tennessee Volunteer are just some of the talented receivers Hembree has produced.

He had kinds words for Jackson after the game.

“I was telling him I thought he was a great athlete and great football player and I’ve coached some really good ones here and they went on to be successful and he has a chance to do the same thing,” Hembree said. “I wished him good luck and told him to do everything the right way and he’ll have a successful career.”

Jackson finished his senior season with 57 receptions for 1,206 yards, 12 touchdowns and 487 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns on 56 carries. He also completed 5 of 9 passes for 80 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“He was a lot more physical than I gave him credit,” Hembree said. “I knew he was a big kid. There are a lot of wideouts, but when you put them at quarterback and they're not as physical he was. He was real physical and he ran the ball really hard and I think he has a chance to be a really good wideout.”

This season was Jackson’s first to play receiver after playing quarterback at Little Rock Parkview before he transferred to Robinson in January. Hembree believes Jackson will only getting better with more experience and coaching on the college level.

“I think he has a chance to be a special one,” Hembree said.