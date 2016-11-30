House Democrats re-elect Pelosi as leader

WASHINGTON — House Democrats re-elected Nancy Pelosi as their leader Wednesday.

The California lawmaker, who has led the party since 2002, turned back a challenge from Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan. The secret ballot vote was 134-63.

"We need the very best to lead us," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told Democrats in nominating Pelosi. "No one is a better tactician than Nancy Pelosi."

The 76-year-old California Democrat was forced to promise changes to the caucus to answer complaints from lawmakers fed up with being shut out of the upper ranks of leadership, especially in the wake of a election that installed a GOP monopoly over Congress and the White House.

Leadership elections were originally scheduled to be held before Thanksgiving but were delayed to give Democrats more time to discuss and process the election results and consider a path forward. Many are discouraged after losing the White House and making smaller than expected gains in both chambers of Congress.

"I think Tim Ryan would be a great leader. He's a new generation, and I think he would appeal to a lot of millennials and young people in this country," Rep. Steve Lynch, D-Mass., said as he headed into the session. "He brings a certain excitement and also a bit of common sense from Youngstown, Ohio."

Pelosi projected confidence heading into the vote. Known for her vote-counting skills, the Californian asserted she had support of two-thirds of Democrats locked up.

"Leader Pelosi is honored to receive the overwhelming support of her colleagues," said spokesman Drew Hammill. "That so many members are so enthusiastic and eager to take active roles in the caucus is music to her ears."

Other top leadership posts are uncontested, with Steny Hoyer of Maryland in the No. 2 job of whip, and Jim Clyburn of South Carolina in the No. 3 position of assistant leader. The position of conference chairman is term-limited, and Xavier Becerra of California was replaced by Joe Crowley of New York.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.