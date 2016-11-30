Husband charged in Arkansas stabbing death

The husband of a woman found dead in Cabot on Monday night was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in her stabbing, authorities said.

The Cabot Police Department said it responded around 6:40 p.m. Monday to a call from family members in reference to a woman covered in blood and lying in a bathtub at Chapel Ridge apartments, 300 Chapel Ridge Drive.

Codie Hogan, 25, was identified as a suspect in the death of Tiffiny Hogan, 23. He later was found in Jacksonville, where officers with the Jacksonville Police Department took him into custody without incident, according to a news release.

Tiffiny Hogan had suffered multiple stab wounds, authorities noted.

