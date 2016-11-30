Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 4:29 p.m.

Hutchinson talks with Trump, says he stressed global market

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:07 p.m.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, left, and Donald Trump. Photo credit: Hutchinson - Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Trump-Jim Cole/AP

HOT SPRINGS — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he stressed the importance of a global market to Arkansas' economy when he talked with President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his win in the election.

The Republican governor told members of the Arkansas Farm Bureau on Wednesday that he talked with Trump a day earlier and said he told the incoming president that he would support the administration outside Washington. Hutchinson, a former congressman and federal Homeland Security administration official, has said he's not interested in serving in a Trump administration.

Hutchinson praised Trump's Cabinet picks and said he expected the Republican to give Arkansas and other states more flexibility in how they spend federal dollars. He said he didn't think the Trump White House would treat mid-America as "fly-over country."

