• Emma Morano of Verbania, Italy, recognized as the world's oldest living person, celebrated her 117th birthday Tuesday with her two elderly nieces, a pair of caregivers and her longtime physician and blew out all three candles, numerals showing her age, on her cake.

• Elizabeth Heilman, 59, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., is facing robbery and drug-possession charges after police said she posed as a man once while stealing a woman's purse in a church parking lot and twice while robbing a candy store.

• Farad Polk was awarded a $600,000 settlement after he was accidentally locked up in an empty Cook County jail cell in Chicago for 32 hours without food, water, bedding or a toilet when he went to visit his son, only getting free when he alerted guards by breaking a fire sprinkler head.

• Lacy McKee of Byram, Miss., used CPR when her 11-month-old daughter, Emerie, began choking until her husband got a next-door neighbor, police Cmdr. Reginald Cooper, to take over and revive the child, who gasped and began crying.

• Gregory Nadeau of the Federal Highway Administration will meet with New York Transportation Commissioner Matt Driscoll to talk about the administration's demand that more than 500 "I Love NY" signs be removed from state roadways because they don't meet federal safety standards.

• Ed Delmore, police chief in Gulf Shores, Ala., said petty crime and chaos followed when spring-breakers arrived in his community this year after neighboring towns barred alcohol on their beaches, prompting the Gulf Shores City Council to pass its own March 4-April 16 beach alcohol ban for 2017.

• Michael Damrell, 25, of Hazelwood, Mo., was charged with kidnapping, rape and other counts after, prosecutors said, he struck his former girlfriend with a gun and a wrench, raped her, dragged her through several rooms by the hair and confined her in a dog crate.

• Raul Monarca-Gonzalez, 40, of Waterbury, Conn., is facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally allowing customers to exchange food stamps for cash and ineligible items including cigarettes, bongs, hookahs and glass smoking pipes, prosecutors said.

• Robert Huff, a police corporal in Gardner, Kan., said images of cavorting pranksters dressed as lions, gorillas, various monsters and Santa Claus were snapped over three nights by two trail cameras set up in a park to investigate reports of mountain lions.

A Section on 11/30/2016