Inaugural event gifts a buy-in to inner circle

WASHINGTON -- During the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, there is a lot money can buy.

Among them are: an "exclusive" luncheon with Cabinet appointees and congressional leaders; an "intimate" dinner with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife; a "ladies luncheon" with female members of the incoming first family.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee, the group responsible for planning and funding the events surrounding Trump's swearing-in, made final on Tuesday the benefits packages it will use to entice big donors, including corporations, to open their checkbooks and shell out $25,000 to $1 million or more.

Though the details are tailored to Trump and his circle, the packages broadly resemble those used at past inaugurations by presidents of both parties to reward their donors and fund the multimillion-dollar celebration surrounding their assumption of power.

Trump's team is hoping to raise a record $65 million to $75 million by late January to finance a list of events from Jan. 17-21 for the millions of visitors expected to flow into Washington.

There are some restrictions on who can donate -- including barring registered lobbyists and "super PACs" -- in line with restrictions around who can serve on the transition team and in the coming administration.

But for those allowed to write checks, the list of rewards will be long. The packages offer rare access for some of the country's wealthiest people and most powerful corporations to Trump and his inner circle in the days around the transfer of power.

Thomas Barrack Jr., who heads the committee, said plans are to reach out broadly to political donors, including those who did not support Trump during the campaign.

Donors who purchase one of the five packages will have access to priority booking at hotels identified by the committee, as well as to an official shuttle system that will operate for the week.

The highest donor level is at $1 million-plus. That price yields four tickets to a "leadership luncheon" with Cabinet appointees and members of the congressional leadership; four tickets to an "intimate" dinner with Pence and his wife, Karen; eight tickets to a "ladies luncheon" with the women of the first family; eight tickets to a "candlelight" dinner, with appearances by Trump, his wife, Melania, and Pence; eight "VIP" tickets to the inaugural parade, concert and fireworks, an inaugural ball and "an entertainment-filled" welcome reception; and eight tickets to Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

A Section on 11/30/2016