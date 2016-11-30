LeBron James gives teams some swag — including 2 in central Arkansas

LeBron James is apparently in a giving mood.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star sent shoes and shirts to 120 schools around the country who won state championships earlier this year.

Baptist Prep's and Cabot's boys programs were two of the lucky recipients. Baptist Prep won the Class 4A title; Cabot was the 7A winner.

Baptist Prep Coach Brian Ross tweeted: "Good day to be an Eagle!! Thanks @KingJames @nikebasketball for the shoes and shirts!! #ComeOutOfNowhere"

Oops!

The ending of Monday's college game between Bryant and Brown was incredible, and that's not even counting that a Bryant player might have made the mistake of thinking his team was winning instead of losing on the final play.

It started with Nisre Zouzoua hitting a step-back three to put Bryant in front by a point with 11.5 seconds to play.

Tavon Blackmon then would drive the length of the court and sink a layup to put Brown back on top 91-90 with just under four seconds left.

Needing a basket, Bryant guard Ikenna Ndugba took the inbound and dribbled out the clock before flipping the ball up in the air, similar to what a player on the winning team would do to kill time.

There's certainly no guarantee Ndugba didn't know his team needed a basket, but his behavior would suggest that was the case.

Banned Ram

Eric Dickerson, who previously claimed an unnamed member of the Rams upper management told him not to be on the sidelines during games, identified Coach Jeff Fisher as the one who didn't want him at games because of criticisms made in the media.

The Hall of Famer told Fox Sports Radio that he will never come to another Rams game as long as Fisher is coaching the team.

Dickerson, who has a sideline pass from the Hall of Fame, claims Fisher told him "We, as the Rams, we're not going to have you talking about the team and asking things from the team. We're not going to do that... We're not going to have you talking about the team and then have you on the sidelines.

"The players feel uncomfortable with you on the sidelines and as long as I'm head coach here, you can come to the games, but we're not going to have you on the sidelines."

Dickerson thanked Fisher for calling him to pass along the news himself.

Fisher, as well as vice president of football operation Kevin Demoff, denied telling Dickerson he was not welcome.

Sleep cheap

"So this year it's the 'Motel 6 Cactus Bowl,' on Dec. 27 in Phoenix," wrote Janice Hough of leftcoastsportsbabe.com. "Do the winners all get a free night at a Motel 6, and the losers get two nights?"

Sports quiz

What team was Eric Dickerson traded to on July 7, 1993?

Sports answer

Dickerson was traded to the Atlanta Falcons for a sixth-round draft pick.

Sports on 11/30/2016