Little Rock gas station robbed by man with knife, police say
This article was published today at 11:17 a.m.
Authorities are investigating an armed holdup at a Little Rock gas station Tuesday night.
Police say it happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the Shell station at 10100 N. Rodney Parham Road, which is east of Interstate 430.
The clerk told investigators that a man she didn't know came in the store, showed her a small "paring-style" knife with a black handle and told her "you got 30 seconds" to hand over the cash, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
After getting the money, the man fled north on Rodney Parham.
The robber is described as a black man who stood 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighed about 140 pounds and was wearing gray pants, a gray denim jacket and a black flat-billed ball cap. He had a black bandanna covering part of his face.
The robbery comes three days after an assailant stole nitrous oxide canisters and cash from a lingerie shop at 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, which is less than a half mile south of the Shell station. That robber also referenced "30 seconds" while holding up the business, police said.
4concernedcitizens says... November 30, 2016 at 1:15 p.m.
It's probably the same guy that robbed a woman cleaning her car at the same location. Which is likely the same guy who has repeatedly robbed Baskin Robbins right down the street and the lingerie store mentioned above. This loser must live in the apartments at Rodney Parham and Old Forge Rd.
If LRPD doesn't nail this guy...I bet a citizen will take out the trash for them. People in LR are pissed about the apathy from LRPD while violent crime is out of control.
