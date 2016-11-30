Little Rock gas station robbed by man with knife, police say

Authorities are investigating an armed holdup at a Little Rock gas station Tuesday night.

Police say it happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the Shell station at 10100 N. Rodney Parham Road, which is east of Interstate 430.

The clerk told investigators that a man she didn't know came in the store, showed her a small "paring-style" knife with a black handle and told her "you got 30 seconds" to hand over the cash, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

After getting the money, the man fled north on Rodney Parham.

The robber is described as a black man who stood 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighed about 140 pounds and was wearing gray pants, a gray denim jacket and a black flat-billed ball cap. He had a black bandanna covering part of his face.

The robbery comes three days after an assailant stole nitrous oxide canisters and cash from a lingerie shop at 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, which is less than a half mile south of the Shell station. That robber also referenced "30 seconds" while holding up the business, police said.