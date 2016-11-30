Home /
Little Rock police investigating homicide
13th and Woodrow streets, Little Rock
Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a homicide.
The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly after 10 a.m. that the killing occurred at 13th and Woodrow streets. Dispatch records show authorities were called to a shooting reported in that area at 9:47 a.m.
Additional details weren't immediately available.
The homicide is the 38th so far this year.
An Arkansas Online reporter is on the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.
