Little Rock police investigating homicide

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a homicide.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly after 10 a.m. that the killing occurred at 13th and Woodrow streets. Dispatch records show authorities were called to a shooting reported in that area at 9:47 a.m.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

The homicide is the 38th so far this year.

