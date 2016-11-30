Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 10:30 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Little Rock police investigating homicide

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 10:12 a.m. Updated today at 10:26 a.m.

little-rock-police-investigate-the-citys-38th-homicide-of-the-year-which-occurred-at-the-intersection-of-13th-and-woodrow-streets-on-wednesday-nov-30

PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT

Little Rock police investigate the city's 38th homicide of the year, which occurred at the intersection of 13th and Woodrow streets, on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

13th and Woodrow streets, Little Rock

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a homicide.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly after 10 a.m. that the killing occurred at 13th and Woodrow streets. Dispatch records show authorities were called to a shooting reported in that area at 9:47 a.m.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

The homicide is the 38th so far this year.

An Arkansas Online reporter is on the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock police investigating homicide

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online