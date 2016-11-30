• Actress Nicole Kidman said the choice to forgo makeup and proudly look your age projects a good example of what natural beauty should be as photos of her and 13 other Oscar-winning actresses were unveiled Tuesday in the 2017 edition of the famed Pirelli calendar. "[It shows that] the courage to be yourself is the epitome of confidence and power," said the 49-year-old Kidman, adding that "my husband [singer Keith Urban] totally prefers me without makeup on." The calendar, entitled "Emotional" and launched in Paris, stars the actresses featured in close-up in black and white images and in mainly clothed poses taken by photographer Peter Lindbergh -- marking a dramatic move away from decades of risque shots that made the Italian tire manufacturer's calendar one of the most recognizable in the world. A roll call of A-listers including Kidman, Charlotte Rampling, Uma Thurman, Helen Mirren, Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander, Kate Winslet, Julianne Moore, Robin Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Rooney Mara and Jessica Chastain all agreed to go near-makeup-free for the shoots. Speaking about his artistic choices, Lindbergh said that he's "not so fond of high heels and bikinis" and wanted to capture the nakedness in the soul of the calendars stars, not their bodies. Mirren, 71, said that the calendar's move toward less sexualized images of women -- begun in last year's edition by Annie Leibovitz -- marks "undoubtedly a cultural shift."

• Breakfast Club actor Anthony Michael Hall is facing a charge of felony battery with serious bodily injury after he allegedly shoved a neighbor to the ground and broke his wrist, according to authorities. The incident occurred at Hall's Playa del Rey condominium complex on Sept. 13, when a neighbor left a gate open, according to authorities. The neighbor suffered a broken wrist and a back injury when the actor shoved him to the ground after an argument turned physical, according to court records. Hall, 48, was charged Nov. 17 but has yet to surrender to authorities. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. The Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division investigated the encounter. The neighbor obtained a temporary restraining order against Hall afterward but did not seek a permanent injunction, according to court records.

