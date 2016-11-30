OPEC agrees to cut oil output to push up price

VIENNA — OPEC has agreed to cut its oil production for the first time in eight years, ending a strategy of high supply that had aimed to cripple the U.S. energy industry but also led to decade-low prices and drained the budgets of crude-producing nations.

The cartel will cut 1.2 million barrels a day from its present output after its 14 members put aside differences at a meeting Wednesday to agree on individual production levels.

The move, which will leave OPEC output at 32.5 million barrels a day, is to take effect in January, said OPEC President Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada.

Al-Sada said major non-OPEC producers were ready to act in concert by tentatively planning to reduce their output. He did not list the countries involved beyond saying Russia was prepared to cut 300,000 barrels from its output of more than 10 million barrels a day.

Al-Sada also said that Indonesia had suspended its membership rather than agree to its share of cuts.

The price of crude, which had risen earlier in the day amid anticipation of a deal, remained firm after the news. The international benchmark was up $3.48, or 7.4 percent, at $49.86 a barrel.

