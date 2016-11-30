Affidavit: Arkansas man called authorities, said he had 'hog-tied,' raped woman

An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday after he told authorities he tied up a woman and raped her inside his camper Saturday, the Sentinel-Record reported.

According to the affidavit quoted by the paper, 36-year-old Aaron Lucas Norman of Hot Springs called police at 11:35 p.m. Saturday and told dispatchers that he had "hog-tied" and raped a 50-year-old woman, adding he wanted a "police officer to come and kill me."

Garland County sheriff's deputies arrived at his home in the 600 block of Fox Pass Cutoff around 12:07 a.m., and the victim exited a camper on the property and was taken to a safe location. She told officials that Norman had tied her up and raped her before they arrived, adding he was no longer inside the camper, the paper reported.

During a hospital interview, the victim said that she and Norman got into an argument about her ex-husband. She said he hit her repeatedly, threw her on the bed and used his body weight to restrain her before tying up her hands and feet with belts, the paper reported.

After threatening her with a pistol and a knife, he raped her, the victim told authorities. Officials quoted by the paper said she had bruising on her arms, redness on her face and neck as well as a busted left ear drum.

Norman was charged with rape and kidnapping, each punishable by up to life in prison, and first-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to 20 years.

He was booked into Garland County jail at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 12.