2 hurt, arrested after police chase in Arkansas ends in crash, officials say

Police have arrested two men who allegedly fired a gun at a man in Russellville, then fled in a vehicle and crashed in Dardanelle on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the 1200 block of East E Street around 6:45 a.m. after hearing reports about a stolen vehicle in the area and shots being fired, the Russellville Police Department said in a news release.

Police said two assailants fired shots at a man in the area, then fled in a black passenger car. The man was not struck by the bullets, officer Quinn Jones said.

In a later release, the agency identified the assailants as 26-year-old Jeffrey Metcalf and 24-year-old Dustin Seiter.

Authorities spotted the car near the intersection of Arkansas 7 and Lock and Dam Road, and they pursued the vehicle into Dardanelle, where the driver eventually lost control and crashed, the initial release stated.

Metcalf and Seiter were treated at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and are currently being held at the Pope County jail on multiple charges that include aggravated assault and fleeing, Jones said.

Police have not yet determined if the car the men fled in was stolen, he said.