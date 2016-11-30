Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 10:27 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police begin second day of search for Little Rock teen missing more than a year

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:49 a.m.

frank-hurst-with-bloodhound-man-trackers-and-his-dog-radar-walk-tuesday-with-little-rock-police-detectives-greg-siegler-and-tommy-hudson-right-as-they-search-an-area-around-chalamont-park-in-little-rock-for-ebby-steppach-who-was-18-when-she-disappeared-in-october-2015

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

Frank Hurst, with Bloodhound Man Trackers, and his dog Radar walk Tuesday with Little Rock police detectives Greg Siegler and Tommy Hudson (right) as they search an area around Chalamont Park in Little Rock for Ebby Steppach, who was 18 when she disappeared in October 2015.

Authorities have begun a second day of scouring a wooded area in west Little Rock for traces of Ebby Steppach, a teenager who was reported missing more than a year ago.

Little Rock police, with help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, started searching about a square mile of area near Chalamont Park Tuesday morning. Searchers had not found any evidence as of 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Steve McClanahan.

The search will continue throughout today, McClanahan said, and it is possible it will end tonight instead of Thursday night as previously planned "depending on how much they get done."

Laurie Jernigan, Steppach's mother, told police she last saw her daughter on Oct. 24, 2015, two days before she reported her missing, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Steppach was 18 years old when she disappeared. Her car was found in the parking lot of the park police are searching, located at 20600 Chalamont Drive, about a week after she went missing.

