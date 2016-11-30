Police identify victim of North Little Rock's 11th homicide of year

The victim of North Little Rock’s 11th homicide has been identified by police as 31-year-old Pedro Omar Baez Esperanza.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the area of Vine and East 14th streets at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting victim, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Baez Esperanza was found with a gunshot wound to his torso and taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead a short time after he arrived, authorities said.

Sgt. Brian Dedrick, spokesman for the city's Police Department, said a number of witnesses were interviewed in the area Tuesday afternoon.

No suspects had been named as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call North Little Rock police at (501) 758-1234.