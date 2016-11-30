Police: Little Rock man runs from shooting, finds blood running down chest later

A Little Rock man ran after a gunman opened fire on his group Tuesday only to find later that he had suffered a minor injury in the shooting, authorities said.

Charles Gant, 30, told investigators that it happened after noon as he was standing with three or four others outside an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Baseline Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The gunman got out of a white Crown Victoria that stopped in the area and began shooting toward the group, at which point Gant ran, the report said.

"It was not until approximately 45 minutes later that he noticed blood coming from the left side of his chest," police wrote in the report, noting the injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.