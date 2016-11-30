Home /
Police: Man pays so woman can avoid shoplifting charge at Arkansas Wal-Mart; she robs him later
A 43-year-old Little Rock man told authorities he paid for a woman's items to keep her from being charged with shoplifting at a central Arkansas Wal-Mart only to have her rob him at gunpoint a short time later, according to a police report.
The victim told investigators it started early Tuesday morning when a 24-year-old acquaintance called and asked the man to come to a Wal-Mart in Jacksonville to "pay for some items she was caught shoplifting," according to the report.
The man did so to "prevent [the business] from pursuing charges," police wrote in the report, and also gave the woman gas money to leave in a red Mustang with another man.
The victim then went to work in Little Rock. About an hour later, the woman showed up at the business "with a small handgun and held him at gunpoint" before taking his keys, the report said.
The victim then went home, where he discovered the residence had been entered and his 2005 Cadillac had been stolen from his driveway.
Police say the victim reported the crime five hours later, saying he wanted to give the woman a chance to return the car, but she didn't, according to the report.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
TravisBickle says... November 30, 2016 at 12:45 p.m.
Wow, talk about no good deed going unpunished!
BeeJ says... November 30, 2016 at 12:46 p.m.
How sad....
libertas2u says... November 30, 2016 at 1:11 p.m.
Classic.
