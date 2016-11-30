Police sergeant fired for mistaken arrest of Fayetteville football player

BENTONVILLE — A sergeant with the Centerton Police Department has been fired for his role in the wrongful arrest of a Fayetteville High School football player last month.

Police Chief Cody Harper confirmed the firing Wednesday. Another officer involved in the case also is being disciplined in-house, Harper said. Harper would not release the sergeant’s name or the punishment for the other officer.

The punishments are in connection with the recent arrest of Terrance Rock.

Rock, 18, of Fayetteville was arrested Nov. 15 in connection with residential burglary and theft of property, both felonies. He was released from the Benton County Jail the next day on a $10,000 bond.

Harper said department policy was not followed in Rock’s arrest. The arrest warrant was not sent to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for approval, he said.

Harper said he is working on a new approval process and better checks and balances to make sure a similar mistake is not repeated. He also said he is working to get Rock’s fingerprints and arrest record removed from the court system.

The police chief said he spoke with Rock’s mother to get the bond money returned, which has happened.

“I have not been able to speak with Terrance directly,” Harper said. “I have left him voicemails.”

Lance Cox, Rock’s attorney, said Wednesday he hates that anyone was fired. It’s more important that the department make substantial policy changes to make sure the mistake is not repeated, Cox said.

Cox said he has not yet discussed with Rock and his family about filing any legal action against the department.

“It is in Terrance’s best interest to wait until football season and semester are over with so there will be no distractions for his football season and academics. We will meet at some point and talk about his options,” Cox said.

Rock is scheduled to appear for his arraignment in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green’s court at 8 a.m. Jan. 3. Nathan Smith, Benton County’s prosecuting attorney, said his office will file the necessary paperwork so Rock will not have to appear in court.

Harper apologized for the mistaken arrest in a Nov. 18 news release.

Police confused Rock with another person, Cox said after the arrest.

Centerton police arrested Rock at Fayetteville High School Nov. 15, Cox said. Police didn’t interview Rock before they arrested him, Cox said. Rock spent the night in jail, according to Cox.

The arrest came from an incident in September where a Centerton man claimed Rock and two juveniles stole items from his home, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man reported stolen speakers, a cellphone charger and two watches, according to the affidavit.

Harper said in the news release the man’s child identified one of the juveniles by name and the other two via Instagram.

Harper also said in the November news release that a juvenile came forward after Rock’s arrest and reported his guilt to a football team staff member. The juvenile has a similar physical appearance as Rock, the release stated. Police had identified Rock as a suspect through Instagram, but it wasn’t Rock’s accoun