S. Korea's Park says she's willing to resign top job

SEOUL, South Korea -- President Park Geun-hye of South Korea said Tuesday that she was willing to resign before her term ends, in an effort to head off protests over allegations of corruption.

"I am giving up everything now," she said in a five-minute televised address, offering her third public apology for the scandal that has paralyzed her government for weeks. It was the first time South Koreans had heard from their leader since a previous televised public apology on Nov. 4.

But opposition lawmakers immediately rejected the offer, calling it a ploy meant to divide her political opponents and allow Park to survive in office, and they vowed to proceed with impeachment efforts. But their plan to call for an impeachment vote on Friday has been cast into doubt.

Members of Park's party who had supported impeachment have now suggested that the vote be delayed until Dec. 9, to give rival parties time to negotiate a date for Park's resignation instead. The opposition needs the support of those governing party lawmakers to pass an impeachment bill.

In her speech Tuesday, Park admitted no legal wrongdoing and did not give a date for her resignation, saying she would let the National Assembly decide.

"If the governing and opposition parties inform me of the way to minimize the confusion and vacuum in state affairs and ensure a stable transfer of power," she said, "I will step down as president according to their schedule and legal procedures."

Opposition lawmakers said the offer was an attempt to buy time, in hopes that the opposition parties and members of her party who have supported impeachment would bicker over when she should step down and on whether impeachment should proceed.

"This is nothing but a sly trick to avoid impeachment," said Youn Kwan-suk, a spokesman for the main opposition Democratic Party. "What the people wanted was her immediate resignation."

After Park's address, Hwang Young-cheul, a spokesman for those lawmakers, said the rival parties must be given a chance to negotiate a road map for Park's resignation before trying to impeach her. It was not too late to push an impeachment vote to Dec. 9, he said.

Civic groups that have helped organize large recent protests against Park issued statements denouncing her Tuesday speech as a delaying tactic. They vowed to hold rallies until she resigned.

"The only thing she confirmed today was that she still didn't realize what she had done wrong," one of the groups said.

Before Park's televised address, even staunch allies in her party, Saenuri, had begun appealing to her to choose an "honorable retreat," as opposition lawmakers have put it. After the speech, some of those people embraced her initiative, calling on lawmakers to discuss the offer rather than try to impeach her.

One of them, an eight-term lawmaker, Suh Chung-won, said, "Now that the president said she would step down, the opposition's argument that she should be impeached because she refused to resign has lost ground."

Park's five-year term is scheduled to end in February 2018. If she resigned, she would be the first South Korean president to do so since 1960, when Syngman Rhee, the country's founding president, fled into exile in Hawaii during popular uprisings against his corrupt, authoritarian government.

Park's statement followed mounting pressure from ordinary South Koreans, who have taken to the streets in large numbers for five straight Saturdays to demand that she resign or be impeached and arrested.

The scandal engulfing Park's government involves a longtime friend and secretive adviser to the president, Choi Soon-sil, who has been charged with extorting the equivalent of tens of millions of dollars from South Korean businesses.

Prosecutors have said Park helped her to do so.

Park cannot be indicted while in office, but she has been officially identified as a criminal suspect, a first for a president. Park has also been accused of helping Choi illegally gain access to confidential government documents.

If the National Assembly votes to impeach Park, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is not an elected official, would serve as acting president while the Constitutional Court has up to six months to decide whether to ratify the impeachment vote.

During her speech Tuesday, Park said she had "agonized over countless nights" asking herself what was the best thing she could do for the country. She said her offer to step down would help defuse the political uncertainty and "put the country back on track."

A Section on 11/30/2016