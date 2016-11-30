5 trailer loads worth of stolen items found in Arkansas storage units; 1 arrested, officials say

A north Arkansas man has been arrested after authorities say they found about five trailer loads of stolen property inside mini-storage units earlier this week in Baxter County.

Dwayne Allen Thompson, 41, of Mountain Home is being held on two counts of theft of property and one count each of residential burglary and breaking or entering, according to a news release.

The Baxter County sheriff’s office said it was tipped off by someone to possible stolen property placed by Thompson inside units at AAA Mini Storage on Arkansas 5 North and D&D Self Storage off County Road 28.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and law enforcement with the Mountain Home Police Department executed search warrants Tuesday.

The belongings, including multiple bicycles, weed eaters, fishing gear and miscellaneous household items, had been taken from vacant homes and other storage units, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office said those items have been taken to a temporary location at the Baxter County fairgrounds, where investigators will help people identify items that possibly belong to them.