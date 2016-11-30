Trucker in Morgan crash pleads guilty

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The truck driver who slammed into the back of a van carrying actor-comedian Tracy Morgan and several other people, killing one of them, pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated assault.

By entering the plea in state Superior Court, Kevin Roper could avoid jail time. He was driving a Wal-Mart truck in June 2014 when he crashed into Morgan's van on the New Jersey Turnpike. Comedian James McNair was killed.

The 37-year-old resident of Jonesboro, Ga., had also faced an aggravated manslaughter count, which is punishable by a 10-to 30-year prison term on conviction. Vehicular homicide carries a 10-year maximum prison sentence.

Under terms of Roper's plea, he can avoid prison and won't have a criminal record if he performs community service and satisfies other conditions over the next three years, according to his attorney, David Glassman.

Bentonville-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc. settled separate lawsuits in 2015 brought by Morgan and by McNair's two children.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board concluded Roper hadn't slept in the 28 hours before the crash, a finding his attorney disputed.

The report concluded Roper failed to slow down immediately before the crash despite posted warning signs on the turnpike where construction work was in progress.

N.C. plea guilty to plotting terror attacks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina man who plotted U.S. terror attacks with a member of the Islamic State group pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a terrorism charge, federal officials said.

Justin Nojan Sullivan, 20, of Morganton pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries, federal officials said in a news release. He planned an attack at a concert, bar or club where he believed as many as 1,000 people would die, they said.

In court, Sullivan said that he planned shootings in North Carolina and Virginia that would cause mass casualties, U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland Rose said. He also said he had "frequent and direct communications" with Junaid Hussain, an Islamic State member who asked him to make a video of the attack, she said.

A sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled, although both sides agree a life sentence is appropriate, the release said.

Parole board OKs Guantanamo release

MIAMI -- The White House parole board has approved the release of a Guantanamo prisoner, recommending after a lengthy evaluation that a Saudi man who was once accused of helping assemble bombs in Pakistan be sent home to possible prosecution and rehabilitation.

It took the Periodic Review Board six months, including a review by national security Cabinet members, to approve the repatriation of Jabran Qahtani, 39, and seven months to reject the release of another captive, Yemeni Hani Saleh Rashid Abdullah, 47.

The decisions mean that of the 60 war-on-terror captives at the U.S. Navy base in Cuba, 29 are "forever prisoners" -- board-approved indefinite detainees -- and 10 are in war-crimes proceedings at military commissions, six of them death penalty tribunals.

The other 21, including Qahtani, are approved for release subject to security arrangements approved by Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter after 30 days' notice to Congress.

Officer to stand trial for Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. -- A white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man will stand trial for first-degree manslaughter.

A judge ruled Tuesday that there is enough evidence for Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby to be tried for shooting Terence Crutcher on Sept. 16. Shelby will be arraigned Dec. 15.

Prosecutors say Shelby acted unreasonably because Crutcher wasn't armed or combative and was following commands to raise his hands.

Shelby's attorneys say she shot Crutcher because she feared for her life, believing Crutcher was reaching into his vehicle for a gun.

Police helicopter video and a dashboard camera showed Crutcher walking away from Shelby on a north Tulsa street with his arms in the air. It doesn't offer a clear view of when Shelby fired the single shot.

A Section on 11/30/2016