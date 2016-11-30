UA women rally at Tulsa with 17-0 run in fourth quarter

Arkansas overcame a 9-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat Tulsa 57-50 Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Center.

The Razorbacks (7-0) finished the game on a 17-2 run after the Golden Hurricane took a 48-40 lead with 7:08 remaining. Tulsa didn't score again until 4 seconds left in the game.

Arkansas took a 49-48 lead on Jailyn Mason's layup with 2:42 remaining and extended the lead to 54-48 on Jessica Jackson's 3-pointer with 28 seconds left.

Jackson scored a game-high 22 points and had 9 rebounds. Bailey Zimmerman added 11 points for the Razorbacks.

Shug Dickson scored 14 points to lead Tulsa (2-5).

Arkansas is scheduled to host Texas Tech on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.