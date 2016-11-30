Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 30, 2016, 10:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

UA women rally at Tulsa with 17-0 run in fourth quarter

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 9:02 p.m.

arkansas-coach-jimmy-dykes-celebrates-against-south-dakota-thursday-nov-17-2016-during-the-second-half-of-play-in-bud-walton-arena-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas coach Jimmy Dykes celebrates against South Dakota Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, during the second half of play in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Arkansas overcame a 9-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat Tulsa 57-50 Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Center.

The Razorbacks (7-0) finished the game on a 17-2 run after the Golden Hurricane took a 48-40 lead with 7:08 remaining. Tulsa didn't score again until 4 seconds left in the game.

Arkansas took a 49-48 lead on Jailyn Mason's layup with 2:42 remaining and extended the lead to 54-48 on Jessica Jackson's 3-pointer with 28 seconds left.

Jackson scored a game-high 22 points and had 9 rebounds. Bailey Zimmerman added 11 points for the Razorbacks.

Shug Dickson scored 14 points to lead Tulsa (2-5).

Arkansas is scheduled to host Texas Tech on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: UA women rally at Tulsa with 17-0 run in fourth quarter

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online