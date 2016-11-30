Woman dies after being hit by car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A Kansas woman was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a Fayetteville street Tuesday night and later died from her injuries, police said.

Pamela Wilson, 36, of Topeka, Kan., tried to cross West Wedington Drive in an area with no crosswalk at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department. She was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Dillon Hedges, 19, of Fayetteville, at the intersection of West Wedington and North Steamboat drives, the release shows.

Witnesses told police they saw Wilson fly up onto the windshield of the vehicle before hitting the ground, a police dispatch report shows. Wilson was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where she later died, according to the release.

Wilson had just arrived in Fayetteville on the Jefferson Lines bus service, said Sgt. Craig Stout, a police spokesman, in a message Wednesday. The bus service is located at 3075 W. Wedington Drive.

The wreck shut down all eastbound traffic, according to a police dispatch report. Law enforcement closed Wedington from Steamboat to Interstate 49, according to a police dispatch report.