1 hurt in crossfire, pastor tells Little Rock police

Police were investigating after a man said he was shot outside a Little Rock tobacco shop late Wednesday, according to a police report.

Officers were called at 12:52 a.m. Thursday to UAMS Medical Center, where Rodney Scott, 40, was being treated for a gunshot wound in his left thigh, according to the report. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said Scott refused to speak to investigators.

Scott's church pastor, Robert Williams, 51, was also at the hospital, according to the report. He told police that Scott had been at the Stop-N-Smoke tobacco shop at 5024 Mabelvale Pike hours earlier, and two groups of people had been shooting at each other. Scott was injured in the crossfire, according to that account.

Scott drove himself home after the shooting and called Williams for help, the report states. Williams then drove Scott to the hospital.

No arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

Metro on 10/01/2016