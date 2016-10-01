2 killed, 2 injured in 2 Little Rock shootings
One in car killed; 3 shot near school
This article was published today at 5:31 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
Pictures of the homicide scene on W. 22nd Street. pic.twitter.com/2pcJS9TlX3— Ryan Tarinelli (@ryantarinelli) October 1, 2016
Hectic scene at W. 13th St. and Rice Street about a block away from Central High. Reports of a shooting. pic.twitter.com/V5tdkHHq97— Ryan Tarinelli (@ryantarinelli) October 1, 2016
Two people died and two others were injured in separate shootings Friday night in Little Rock, police said.
Police were first called to Valentine Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.
The victim was pronounced dead inside a vehicle behind the house at 2201 S. Oak St., he said.
The man had been shot while driving a car, and then pushed down on the accelerator, driving west on 22nd Street before crashing through a backyard fence and hitting the house, he said.
McClanahan said the victim, whom he did not identify, was shot in the upper body.
Police were then called to the intersection of West 13th and Rice streets, about a block north of Little Rock Central High School, about 9:40 p.m.
Three shooting victims were taken to a hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead, said officer Richard Hilgeman, another Little Rock police spokesman.
Hilgeman said police do not know a motive in the shooting, and investigators were trying to find witnesses Friday night.
The victims in the second shooting also were not immediately identified Friday night.
Although the two fatal shootings happened less than two miles apart, investigators said they do not believe they are related.
The deaths are the city’s 28th and 29th homicides of 2016.
Print Headline: 2 killed, 2 injured in 2 LR shootings
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 killed, 2 injured in 2 Little Rock shootings
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
Jackabbott says... October 1, 2016 at 7:52 a.m.
The crime wave in LR goes on and on. Where was John Walker and the other goofy lawyer with their cameras.
( permalink | suggest removal )
HarleyOwner says... October 1, 2016 at 10:50 a.m.
Crime in Little Rock is certainly out of control. It's looking like another record year for killings.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Nodmcm says... October 1, 2016 at 10:51 a.m.
I guess there has always been crime, since Cain slew Abel. I suppose if a criminal kills someone, that is something really beyond our control as citizens, other than whatever control we exert over the availability of various weapons. We don't let people have powerful poisons, or explosives, or flamethrowers. Here they used firearms. If we got rid of them, then they would have knifed that fellow as he drove down the street.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.