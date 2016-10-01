2 killed, 2 injured in 2 Little Rock shootings

Two people died and two others were injured in separate shootings Friday night in Little Rock, police said.

Police were first called to Valentine Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.

The victim was pronounced dead inside a vehicle behind the house at 2201 S. Oak St., he said.

The man had been shot while driving a car, and then pushed down on the accelerator, driving west on 22nd Street before crashing through a backyard fence and hitting the house, he said.

McClanahan said the victim, whom he did not identify, was shot in the upper body.

Police were then called to the intersection of West 13th and Rice streets, about a block north of Little Rock Central High School, about 9:40 p.m.

Three shooting victims were taken to a hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead, said officer Richard Hilgeman, another Little Rock police spokesman.

Hilgeman said police do not know a motive in the shooting, and investigators were trying to find witnesses Friday night.

The victims in the second shooting also were not immediately identified Friday night.

Although the two fatal shootings happened less than two miles apart, investigators said they do not believe they are related.

The deaths are the city’s 28th and 29th homicides of 2016.