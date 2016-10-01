Home /
Arkansan dies in hiking accident at Mount Nebo State Park
A Pope County man reportedly died Friday at Mount Nebo State Park after slipping on some rocks and falling.
The Yell County sheriff's office confirmed a report from River Country 102.3 KCJC that John Burnett died after falling 40 feet while hiking.
The radio station said the accident happened along the park's Rim Trail and that authorities responded after 5:30 p.m.
