Authorities responding to 'incident' at Arkansas prison; inmates not involved

State authorities are responding to “an incident” at the Arkansas Department of Corrections’ Delta Regional Unit in Dermott, a spokesman said.

Solomon Graves, a spokesman for the department of corrections, said his department and Arkansas State Police are responding to the undisclosed occurrence at the prison.

Graves said the incident does not involve inmates and that’s it’s a developing situation.

When asked if a prison guard was involved in the situation, Graves said he had no other information to provide.

The Delta Regional Unit was accredited in 1990, according to its website, and has a capacity of 599. It’s located at 880 East Gaines St. in Dermott.

