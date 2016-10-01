BENTONVILLE 56, VAN BUREN 14

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville (4-1, 2-0 7A-West) cruised past Van Buren (1-4, 0-2) at Tiger Stadium.

Bentonville starting quarterback Canaan Ross, who was limited to first-half action, completed 11 of 17 passes for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns. He hit Tyler Johnson with a 16-yard pass for the Tigers' first score, then added a 52-yard touchdown pass to Kam'ron Mays-Hunt and a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Clark.

Van Buren answered Ross' first touchdown pass with Walter Green's 1-yard touchdown run with 7:13 left in the first quarter. The Pointers, however, went for it on fourth down on their next two drives and fell short on both occasions. Bentonville rolled from there.

