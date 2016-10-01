Charging Wildcats travel well

CONWAY -- North Little Rock left Pulaski County for the first time this season Friday night.

But the Charging Wildcats didn't leave their offense at home.

Trey Cox passed for 209 yards and four touchdown passes to lead North Little Rock past Conway 38-7 at John McConnell Stadium.

The Charging Wildcats (5-0, 2-0 7A-Central) defeated Maumelle, Little Rock McClellan, Little Rock Parkview and Little Rock Central in their first four games, all at home.

North Little Rock has won 12 of its past 13 games -- the loss coming to Bentonville in last year's playoffs -- after an 0-4 start in 2015 under Jamie Mitchell.

"It was very businesslike," Mitchell said. "That's the thing I like about our guys. They took a business approach. This is not an easy place to come. Conway has got a good football team and tradition."

North Little Rock, the No. 3 team in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Overall Top 10 and Class 7A Super Six, took a 21-0 halftime, continuing a trend of first-half dominance it has showed all season.

The Charging Wildcats had 311 yards in the first half, with Cox passing for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Alex Day rushed 24 times for 162 yards and 1 touchdown. Wynton Ruth had 139 all-purpose yards, catching 8 passes for 95 yards and 1 touchdown and rushing for 44 yards on 8 carries.

"We're blessed to have some weapons, and it's not just Alex Day," Mitchell said. "Trey is playing exceptionally well. It's a solid team win."

North Little Rock held Conway to a three-and-out to begin the game, then drove 61 yards in nine plays to take a 7-0 lead on Cox's 10-yard touchdown pass to Zurich Bolden with 6:25 left in the first quarter.

Conway (0-5, 0-2) thought it had received great field position at the North Little Rock 15 when Darius Austin fumbled, but the officials ruled there was an inadvertent whistle and the Charging Wildcats continued the drive.

Wampus Cats Coach Clint Ashcraft said he hoped his team, which has been decimated with injuries en route to an 0-4 start entering Friday, could have caught an early break with the fumble. But it wasn't to be for Conway, which has been one of the state's top teams over the past five seasons.

"We were going to get the ball. The official comes to me at halftime and says he's sorry," Ashcraft said. "It happens. It's one of those things. It would have been nice to punch it in and tie it up early."

But North Little Rock took a 14-0 lead, capping an 18-play, 96-yard drive with Cox's 18-yard touchdown pass to Erion Cooney with 9:02 left in the second quarter.

The Wampus Cats' woes continued when Xavier Roberson intercepted Conway quarterback Parker Teague at the North Little Rock 24 with 6:00 left in the first half and the turnover set up Cox's third touchdown pass of the half. Cox found Ruth over the middle for a 30-yard score, as the senior eluded three defenders and North Little Rock led 21-0 with 2:47 left in the second quarter.

In the second half, Austin caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Cox, Day had a 3-yard scoring run and Savana Melton, who had five point-after attempts, kicked a 42-yard field goal to set the final score with 3:30 remaining.

Conway's touchdown came from Shamar Harper, who had a 17-yard scoring run in the third quarter to pull the Wampus Cats within 28-7.

Conway's McCall Dail rushed 11 times for 58 yards. Teague passed for 62 yards and 2 interceptions.

Sports on 10/01/2016