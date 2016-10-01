FAYETTEVILLE 50, BENTONVILLE WEST 14

FAYETTEVILLE -- Taylor Powell threw three first-half touchdown passes and Terrance Rock rushed for 110 yards and another touchdown on 11 carries as Fayetteville (4-1, 1-1 7A-West) racked up a big early lead against Bentonville West (1-4, 1-1) at Harmon Stadium.
The Wolverines aided the Bulldogs by giving away four fumbles on four consecutive first-half possessions.
Powell found Kris Mulinga for a 5-yard touchdown on the opening drive, then connected with Brennon Lewis midway through the first quarter as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-0 lead.
Fayetteville took a 43-0 lead into halftime when reserve quarterback Darius Bowers led a last-minute drive in the second quarter, finding Barrett Banister for an 11-yard touchdown with just four seconds left.
