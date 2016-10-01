Hammonds emerges in hometown

— True freshman T.J. Hammonds had to wait more than a month to get his first collegiate touch, but it finally happened — in his hometown, no less — Saturday.

Hammonds played more Saturday in the 52-10 win over FCS foe Alcorn State than he did in the Razorbacks first four games of the season combined. The Little Rock native responded by totaling 29 yards and a touchdown on five carries in War Memorial Stadium in front of a hometown crowd.

Hammonds, a high school star at Pulaski Robinson, showcased the quick feet that made him a 4-star recruit, turning in a 13-yard run and scoring on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.

"He's a very exciting player," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. "Very quick."

Hammonds didn’t play the first two weeks of the year, sitting out the Hogs’ games against Louisiana Tech and TCU. He lined up as a punt returner late in the 42-3 blowout win over Texas State and lined up in the Wildcat on a third down against Texas A&M but didn’t take a snap after a false start.

He played plenty Saturday and performed well, which, combined with the staff putting him in the Texas A&M game at a key juncture, suggests he may have an increased role as a change-of-pace back moving forward.