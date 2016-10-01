Hurricane swamp Titans in 2nd half

JACKSONVILLE -- The Jonesboro Hurricane offense took over in the second half after defense and special teams paved the way in the first half.

Jonesboro finished with a flurry, scoring game's final 37 points in a 57-21 victory over Jacksonville Friday night at Jan Crow Stadium.

Junior quarterback Tyson Williams threw three touchdowns, two in the second half, and the Hurricane (5-0, 2-0 6A-East) set up a conference showdown with Pine Bluff next weekend in Jonesboro.

"In the first half, two special teams touchdowns and a defensive touchdown, if that doesn't happen then we are in trouble,'' Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman said. "We got it going a little bit in the second half, but thanks to the special teams in the first half.

"We had trouble in the first half thanks to stupid play-calling by the coach. We got back to the run a little more in the second half. We put ourselves in bad third-down situations and then we had poor play-calling by the coach (Coleman)."

Jonesboro had the lead four plays into the game.

Kyler Miles blocked a punt and sophomore Kevin Pointer took it 12 yards for the score.

Jacksonville (1-4, 0-2), behind quarterback HD Martin, hit Dillon Birge with a 42-yard TD pass and the Titans led 7-6.

Jonesboro built a 20-7 lead after a 42-yard TD pass from Williams to Courtney Orsby and Dequawn Brown's 35-yard interception return.

Williams completed 8 of 15 passes for 168 yards.

Jacksonville rallied for a 21-20 lead on touchdowns runs of 11 and 39 yards by Shawn Ellis as Darryl Kimble-Brooks added both extra points.

Jakaylen Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards to give Jonesboro a 26-21 lead, and Collin Crawford kicked a 22-yard field goal for a 29-21 halftime lead.

Martin passed for 132 yards and ran for 70 in the first half and Ellis added 81 yard rushing.

Jonesboro took the second half kickoff and drove 62 yards, with Adams grabbing a 7-yard touchdown pass from Williams.

Jake Slayton grabbed an 18-yard score from Williams, and it was 43-21.

Sophomore Daniel Johnson scored on a 7-yard run and Jimarcus Bibbs capped the scoring with a 3-yard run.

